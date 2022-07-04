SafeCapital Market Capitalization Achieves $2,133.37 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $2,133.37 and $179.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00141045 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000862 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

