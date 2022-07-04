Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 16.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.