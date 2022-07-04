SAP (NYSE:SAP) Downgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $105.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SAP from €152.00 ($161.70) to €142.00 ($151.06) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SAP from €120.00 ($127.66) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.90.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE:SAP opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.86. The company has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SAP has a 52-week low of $88.96 and a 52-week high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SAP by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,871,000 after purchasing an additional 65,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SAP by 26.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,572,000 after buying an additional 215,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SAP by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,642,000 after buying an additional 83,721 shares in the last quarter.

About SAP (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.