Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in June

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
STECF traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.30. 337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633. Scatec ASA has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.
Scatec ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scatec ASA (STECF)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Scatec ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scatec ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.