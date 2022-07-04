Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in June

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

STECF traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.30. 337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633. Scatec ASA has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.

Scatec ASA Company Profile

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

