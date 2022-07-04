Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Palladiem LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Palladiem LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,834 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 5.0% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 86,453 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 271,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,992. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

