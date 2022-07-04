Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.46. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.58%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

