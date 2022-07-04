SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.89.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.15. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.03.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $558,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,308,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.