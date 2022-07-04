SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
SEAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.89.
Shares of SEAS stock opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.15. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.03.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $558,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,308,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
