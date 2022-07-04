Shadows (DOWS) One Day Volume Hits $162.00

Shadows (DOWS) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a market cap of $244,774.87 and $162.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shadows has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,179.19 or 0.99998623 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

DOWS is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

