Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,500 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 401,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGIOF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

