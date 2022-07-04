Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €170.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €170.00 ($180.85) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 99.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($132.98) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($156.38) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €135.00 ($143.62) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR SAE traded up €0.58 ($0.62) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €85.40 ($90.85). 65,916 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €92.26. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €65.28 ($69.45) and a one year high of €165.70 ($176.28). The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

