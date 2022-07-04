Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €170.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2022

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) has been assigned a €170.00 ($180.85) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 99.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($132.98) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($156.38) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €135.00 ($143.62) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR SAE traded up €0.58 ($0.62) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €85.40 ($90.85). 65,916 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €92.26. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €65.28 ($69.45) and a one year high of €165.70 ($176.28). The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.21.

About Shop Apotheke Europe (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.