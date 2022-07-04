Short Interest in Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Drops By 33.9%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Aareal Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS AAALF opened at $31.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

