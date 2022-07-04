Short Interest in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Declines By 29.3%

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 37,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE AGAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,967. African Gold Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,384,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 488,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,418,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

