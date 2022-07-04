Short Interest in Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Rises By 33.6%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,300 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 1,601,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,567.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNAF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$236.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$203.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDNAF remained flat at $$125.46 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.74. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $122.26 and a 1-year high of $161.92.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

