Short Interest in EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Drops By 23.9%

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EVAHF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,752. EGF Theramed Health has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.
EGF Theramed Health Company Profile
