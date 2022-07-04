Short Interest in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Drops By 22.5%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 7,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 27,397,259 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $39,999,998.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,698,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 61.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. 6,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

