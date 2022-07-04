Short Interest in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Expands By 38.0%

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the May 31st total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAMB. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Gambling.com Group by 41.0% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,630,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,462,000 after buying an additional 473,949 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,136,000. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GAMB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,406. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $272.14 million and a PE ratio of 23.00.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

