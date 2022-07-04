Short Interest in Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (NASDAQ:GET) Declines By 38.6%

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the May 31st total of 308,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ:GET traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61. Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento SA operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits.

