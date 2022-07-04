Short Interest in Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Expands By 31.0%

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAHF remained flat at $$2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. Great Eagle has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $3.23.

About Great Eagle (Get Rating)

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

