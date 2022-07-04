Short Interest in Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Expands By 25.0%

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Carso stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GPOVY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. Grupo Carso has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68.

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

