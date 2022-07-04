Short Interest in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Increases By 21.8%

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter worth $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 36.1% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 63,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,215. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $4.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76.

Gulf Island Fabrication ( NASDAQ:GIFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $28.69 million during the quarter.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

