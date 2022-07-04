Short Interest in GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Decreases By 24.1%

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GUNGF remained flat at $$19.80 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $24.92.

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

