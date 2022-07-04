Short Interest in GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Decreases By 24.1%

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of GUNGF remained flat at $$19.80 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $24.92.
GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GungHo Online Entertainment (GUNGF)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.