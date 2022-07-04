Short Interest in Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Grows By 31.1%

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 816,400 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 622,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,721.3 days.

HULCF remained flat at $$7.50 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143. Hulic has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87.

About Hulic

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

