Short Interest in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Drops By 21.3%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of Immunocore stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $37.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,007. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $40.24.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 295.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunocore will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Immunocore by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Immunocore by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

