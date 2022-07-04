Short Interest in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Rises By 34.7%

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the May 31st total of 6,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

IR stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 202,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,225. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

