Short Interest in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Expands By 26.1%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.59. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,959. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.80. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $98.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKW. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

