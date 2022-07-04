Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Increases By 25.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ PSCU traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.62. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average is $62.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.273 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

