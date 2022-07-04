Short Interest in JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Rises By 35.3%

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,262,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 3,150,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42,620.0 days.

JFEEF remained flat at $$10.73 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.78. JFE has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. JFE had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFE will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of JFE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

