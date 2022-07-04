Short Interest in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Grows By 32.8%

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Shares of LIVN stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $63.30. 20,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,927. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26. LivaNova has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $93.89.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $2,415,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $2,308,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
