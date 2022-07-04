Short Interest in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Grows By 32.8%

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Shares of LIVN stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $63.30. 20,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,927. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26. LivaNova has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LIVN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $2,415,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $2,308,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

