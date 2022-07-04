Short Interest in Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Increases By 30.0%

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of MALJF stock remained flat at $$5.85 on Monday. Magellan Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

