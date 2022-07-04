Short Interest in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Declines By 32.4%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNSB stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $22.70. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. MainStreet Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

