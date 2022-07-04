Short Interest in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Drops By 24.1%

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,911,000 after acquiring an additional 53,698 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $981,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 41.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.30.

MLM traded down $3.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $296.05. 15,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,958. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $291.57 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

