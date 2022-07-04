Short Interest in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Grows By 30.0%

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MSVB stock remained flat at $$13.61 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434. The company has a market cap of $39.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.30% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

