Short Interest in Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Expands By 29.5%

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2022

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the May 31st total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.5 days.

Nitori stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.27. Nitori has a 52 week low of $85.61 and a 52 week high of $209.47.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nitori from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Nitori (Get Rating)

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.