Short Interest in Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Expands By 29.5%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the May 31st total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.5 days.

Nitori stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.27. Nitori has a 52 week low of $85.61 and a 52 week high of $209.47.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nitori from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

