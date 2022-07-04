Short Interest in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Rises By 24.4%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.
NASDAQ LASR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.97. 14,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,765. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.34.
nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.
nLIGHT Company Profile (Get Rating)
nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.
