Short Interest in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Rises By 24.4%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

NASDAQ LASR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.97. 14,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,765. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.34.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in nLIGHT by 22.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 35,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in nLIGHT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,033,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after buying an additional 285,458 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in nLIGHT by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 147,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

