Short Interest in Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Increases By 22.7%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 344.5 days.

Shares of NUFMF remained flat at $$3.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. Nufarm has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Nufarm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technology. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

