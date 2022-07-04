Short Interest in Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Increases By 22.7%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 344.5 days.
Shares of NUFMF remained flat at $$3.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. Nufarm has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $5.00.
Nufarm Company Profile (Get Rating)
