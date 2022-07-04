Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Increases By 24.4%

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter.

SPXX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,309. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $18.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.294 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

