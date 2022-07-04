Short Interest in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Declines By 37.8%

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the May 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 833,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Primo Water stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.57. 35,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,058. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,494,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after purchasing an additional 179,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,012 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 67.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 20,380 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 591,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 279,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

