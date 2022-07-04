Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Increases By 22.9%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,697,800 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 1,381,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,573,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS RHHBY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 561,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter worth $70,764,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roche by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,391 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche in the 1st quarter worth $18,402,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter worth $9,750,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roche by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,548,000 after purchasing an additional 120,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHHBY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.67.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

