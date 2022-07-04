Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Increases By 22.9%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,697,800 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 1,381,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,573,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS RHHBY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 561,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter worth $70,764,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roche by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,391 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche in the 1st quarter worth $18,402,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter worth $9,750,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roche by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,548,000 after purchasing an additional 120,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About Roche (Get Rating)
Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roche (RHHBY)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.