Short Interest in Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Declines By 30.1%

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,212,200 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 6,029,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHWGF remained flat at $$1.06 during trading on Monday. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (SHWGF)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.