Short Interest in Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Decreases By 28.7%

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMPNY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.10. 9,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. Sompo has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care and Healthcare Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

