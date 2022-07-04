Short Interest in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Decreases By 23.4%

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 64,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of TRxADE HEALTH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,145. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. TRxADE HEALTH has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $8.05.
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 1.16% of TRxADE HEALTH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.
TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile (Get Rating)
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.