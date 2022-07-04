Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Declines By 38.2%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VDMCY stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. Vodacom Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.2018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.