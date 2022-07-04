Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHL. Barclays set a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €71.00 ($75.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($78.72) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

ETR SHL opened at €48.13 ($51.20) on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €43.49 ($46.27) and a 1-year high of €67.66 ($71.98). The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.