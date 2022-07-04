Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SI. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.83.

NYSE:SI opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.76. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,197,000 after buying an additional 502,455 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,059,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,100,000 after buying an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 439.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after acquiring an additional 334,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 463,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,648,000 after purchasing an additional 325,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

