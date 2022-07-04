SingularityDAO (SDAO) Hits Market Cap of $18.00 Million

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $18.00 million and $975,085.00 worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityDAO has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005250 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,070.69 or 0.99999837 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002677 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

