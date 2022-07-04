SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,141 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $192,495,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after purchasing an additional 265,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 432,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.86.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SITE traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.19. 7,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,026. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.77 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.18 and its 200-day moving average is $163.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

