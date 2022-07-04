SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.96.

NYSE SLG opened at $47.41 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.24.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 55.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

