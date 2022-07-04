SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Cut to $32.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

SGH opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.34. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.34.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 48.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

