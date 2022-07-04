Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,442 ($17.69) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.86) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,840 ($22.57) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,680 ($20.61) to GBX 1,650 ($20.24) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,648 ($20.22).

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,150.50 ($14.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,108 ($13.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,601.50 ($19.65). The stock has a market cap of £10.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,242.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,245.08.

In other news, insider Deepak Nath sold 70,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($15.63), for a total transaction of £896,615.72 ($1,100,007.02).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

