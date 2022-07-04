Smoothy (SMTY) Reaches One Day Volume of $312,211.00

Smoothy (SMTY) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Smoothy has a total market cap of $61,672.16 and approximately $312,211.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00149148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.03 or 0.00853485 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00084689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015736 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.